Acquitted of the charge of sexual assault: Antonio Avola, 66, janitor of the Roberto Rossellini Cine TV institute in Rome, is not guilty. The “short touch” is not a crime because it only lasts “a handful of seconds”. The man, in 2022, touched the buttocks of a student, Laura (fantasy name), 17 years old. But she only did it for a very short time. For this reason, according to the judges of the court, the thesis of “clumsy maneuver” and “joking act” is credible.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, a year ago Laura was walking up the stairs of the institute when she feels someone put their hands in her pants, move her panties and touch her buttocks. A groping that lasted “between 5 and 10 seconds” the girl told the judges. “You know I was joking” her janitor would have told her who in the courtroom she denied having put his hand in her pants.

For him, the prosecutor had asked for a sentence of three years and six months’ imprisonment but the judges, while believing the girl’s story, believe that “the fact does not constitute a crime” because there was no intention on the part of the janitor to harass the girl . According to the judges, therefore, there was no “delay in touching”: it was just a “clumsy maneuver without lust”.

“We are outraged by the motivation of the sentence; again a harassment is not recognized as such for an absurd reason, this time even by virtue of its duration”. This was stated by Tullia Nargiso, coordinator of the Lazio High School Network, commenting on the news of the janitor’s acquittal. “We want to feel safe in every place, and in particular at school, which should teach to recognize and break down gender-based violence and discrimination, but once again this does not happen, and indeed school buildings become the scene of harassment that is not even recognized and punished ”, adds the

student union.