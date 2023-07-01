Skeleton of a woman found in a park in Rome. She may be 30, she had a chain around her neck

Macabre find inside the park in via Ettore Fieramosca 114, in Pigneto, on the outskirts of Rome. During maintenance work with an excavator one was found human skeleton with a chain.



The excavator in cleaning the land (owned by Ferrovie dello Stato) pulled up the skeleton that was inside a drainage ditch. The carabinieri of the Compagnia Roma Piazza Dante intervened on the spot and subsequently the coroner who, following an inspection, reported that it would be a woman of about 30 years and that presumably the remains would have been in that place for about a year.

Skeleton transferred to the Department of Forensic Medicine where further investigations will be carried out, including DNA examination.

