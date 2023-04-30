If the two points lost on the end credits seem like a mockery of fate, the swarm of injuries that hit Roma look like rain in the wet.

In addition to the many full-blown absentees, in fact, the Giallorossi lost Kumbulla, who suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee, as evidenced by the magnetic resonance performed immediately at Villa Stuart. That’s not enough, because Belotti suffered a fractured rib cartilage.

SYNTHESIS

—

We leave the synthesis to the words of José Mourinho. “Kumbulla is the most serious of all and I won’t see him on the pitch again for the season, Karsdorp has finished the season, Llorente has finished the season, Smalling I hope to have him back for a couple of games, Belotti has tried to come back but has a rib cracked, I don’t know Dybala, he couldn’t have entered even with Milan ahead, Bove’s shoulder came out, Wijnaldum is injured but he’s closest to returning and Matic will be disqualified against Monza, who had one day more than rest, but against us it is normal”. Result: “The Champions League fight is for those who have invested in the Champions League fight, that fight does not belong to us. It would be incredible to finish fourth.”