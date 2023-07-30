A brace from Dybala to unlock the game, then goals from Lllorente and Bove to close the score. Roma beat Estrela Amadora 4-0 in the second Portuguese test, try the fantasy formula (Aouar, Pellegrini and Dybala all on the pitch together) and wait for a center forward to solve some offensive problems. So much so that Mou starts without Belotti, who was then deployed in the second half (on balance, the performance of the Gallo was good).

Paul decides

—

Thus Mourinho finds himself in front of the team where he actually started coaching, with 4 years as assistant at the beginning of the 90s. Mancini rests due to a broken nasal septum and up front Mou decides to play with the fast attack, El Shaarawy and Dybala, without points of reference (Belotti). It takes a while for Roma to fuel up from an offensive point of view, even if the team is often aggressive towards opposing ball carriers. The midfielders rise and fall according to the tactical situations and behind it you often try building from below, with the central players vertically with Aouar and Pellegrini. Cristante in the direction gives away 2-3 good balls, including the one with which Dybala hits the post in the sixth. Estrela Amadora, on the other hand, puts a lot of desire into it, but also many individual mistakes. El Shaarawy has a couple of good balls but wastes them, Zalewski tries after a central lunge, then it’s Mansur who doesn’t take advantage of Smalling’s only defensive blunder, while Joao Reis heads over. And so in the final match Dybala still thinks about changing the cards on the table, with two goals in three minutes: first a scavette on Miguel’s mistake (wrong back pass), then another delight at the end of a nice Pellegrini-Aouar combination , with a soft assist for the Argentine.