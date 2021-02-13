ROM (dpa-AFX) – In the fight against new variants of the corona virus, Italy is issuing stricter rules with multiple tests and quarantine for travelers from Austria. Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Saturday in Rome. Italy wanted to protect itself against South African virus mutants that circulated in Austria, wrote the politician on Facebook. The tightening will come into force on Sunday.

The minister’s decree stipulates that people who have been in Austria for more than twelve hours – including those passing through – must present a negative corona test at the border. It must not be older than 48 hours. Once in the country, a test and a two-week quarantine are mandatory. At the end of this phase, a new, negative test must be presented to the authorities. Some virus variants are considered to be particularly contagious. Mutants have also been found in Italy, and according to a study, the British variant in particular is circulating quite often. / Pky / DP / mis