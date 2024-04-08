The 32-year-old, citizen of Tajikistan, hit with an international arrest warrant “for having joined the ranks of the Islamic State and having gone to Syria to fight in 2014”

The Police arrested IS, 32 years old, a citizen of Tajikistan this morning hit by an international arrest warrant for extradition purposes “for having joined the ranks of the Islamic State and having gone to Syria to fight in 2014”. The 32 year old appears to be an active member of the terrorist organization Isis. The fugitive, characterized by numerous aliases with different nationalities and dates of birth, in particular from the states of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine, landed at Fiumicino airport on a flight from Eindhoven (Netherlands) at 11.45 am.

The operation, carried out by the Capitoline Digos with the coordination of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police and the contribution of the Fiumicino Border Police, is part of a broader scenario of wide-ranging preventive activities conducted by the Police and the Digos of Rome, in consideration of the extreme delicacy of the current international scenario.