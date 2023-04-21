The headquarters of Palazzo Valentini has been empty since 9 March

There is a mystery lurking in the world of politics and the grand commis of the state bureaucracy: Rome is without a prefect. The headquarters of Palazzo Valentini has been empty since 9 March 2023 Bruno Frattasi he quit to run the cybersecurity agency. More than 40 days without the link between central and local power in one of the most important and most difficult cities in the world.

But the last Councils of Ministers have dealt with issues that are evidently considered more important, migrants and foreign policy. The former prefect Achille Serra took part in the institutional unease and declared a few days ago: “The prefect has a central role in the management of security before and after football matches. Not having one to refer to for the commissioner and the mayor is illogical and inappropriate”.

And he’s absolutely right. When the questore, who coordinates the police forces in the area, and the mayor do not have the necessary institutional reference, everything becomes much more difficult and even now Rome is literally invaded by tourists who perennially besiege the historic center causing many problems of public order, even only with i their huge flows. In fact, after the Covid epidemic there has been a very strong recovery in tourism and this is undoubtedly a good thing, but we must also take care of the safety of those who visit the Eternal City and its citizens.

