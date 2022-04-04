Gianni Infantinopresident Fifaspoke at a conference organized in Florence to remember the memory of Artemio Franchi. In his speech, the number 1 of world football also spoke about the Olympic Stadium and its possible title a Paolo Rossi: “What are we waiting for to give the name of the Olympic stadium to Paolo Rossi? There is no Italian who has done more for sport and for Italy in a really difficult moment like Paolo Rossi. Please. I have been trying to figure out who decides this for months and I have not succeeded. Since all the managers are here, in Palazzo Vecchio, give us a hand to call the Olimpico Paolo Rossi. I think you deserve it. ” The proposal came from the president of the FIGCGravina last November and at the end of December, the House of Representatives had approved, with 387 votes in favor, the agenda with which it committed the government to evaluate the possibility of naming the stadium Olympic Of Rome to Paolo Rossi.