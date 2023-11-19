In the race for Expo 2030, Italy is promoting openness, culture and history – but Saudi Arabia has deeper pockets. A battle of geopolitics and cultures is raging. And who does Berlin vote for?

DOne is rich like Croesus, the other is in debt, but blessed with great culture and history. One represents an authoritarian system with Islam in its strict version as the state religion, the other represents a Western democracy. We are talking about the duel between the candidates Riyadh and Rome to host the 2030 world exhibition. The locations of the next two “expos” have been decided: Osaka in 2025 for the comprehensive expo that takes place every five years and Belgrade in 2027 for the usual thematic event. The 182 member states of the Paris-based Expo office will vote on the 2030 World Expo on November 28th.

Since the first World’s Fair took place in London in 1851, the now six-month event has served as a prestigious showcase for major cities to attract business investors and tourists. If the country pavilions are designed in an original way, they can attract the interest of millions. Because the host cities for the Expo are always upgrading their infrastructure and creating new facilities, they are hoping for a boost in modernization.