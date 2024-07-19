All good or almost: the super heat, the air conditioners permanently on and consumption in line with previous years. But Acea Areti is covering its back and after three days of mini blackouts admits: “The sudden increase in demand in some areas of the city has created overloads in the electricity grid”.

And that’s not all. In a note Areti clarifies that “it is monitoring the situation in real time and has activated operational teams that are in action on the territory 24 hours a day, for a total of about 500 technicians, both internal and belonging to third-party companies, to guarantee a prompt intervention, in some cases also using generators to re-power the areas left without electricity”.

Energy demand increased but in line with previous years

According to Areti, “The increase in temperatures in recent days has significantly increased the demand for electricity in the city of Rome, reaching a maximum distributed power of approximately 2,000 MW, in line with consumption recorded in the same period in previous years”.