Pinto received the go-ahead from the blue forward and the Danish winger. And Diego Llorente is back too: there is an agreement

Massimo Cecchini – Rome

There is a common thread that links Roma to the Premier League. On the other hand, it is difficult to be surprised when you think that there are two huge reasons why this happens. The first is that the team, with José Mourinho, has a manager who has made the recent history of English football thanks to his successes with Chelsea and Manchester United (the balance sheet at Tottenham, however, has not been negligible).

THE MOVES — The second is that it is the most money-making elite place in football. If you like, good news to sell, bad news to buy. But since the world is now interconnected, the “deus ex machina” of the Roma market, the GM Tiago Pinto, can stay in Portugal for now – even if blitzes in Great Britain are not excluded in the next few hours – and at the same time pull the lines of the negotiation, who at the moment – ​​on the Rome-England axis – have three names on the table: Gianluca Scamacca, Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente, the latter as a return horse in Trigoria. See also The otter that guesses the winners of the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches

agreement with llorente — So let’s start right here, with the Spanish defender who deserted the Leeds meeting, confirming the fact that he will return to the Giallorossi by the hour. Llorente’s contract expires in 2026 and Roma are looking for him once again with the loan formula with the right to buy. The last one (at 18 million) has obviously not been exercised and this is why the English club has found a loan formula with the English club, but with a redemption obligation of 5 million once 50% of attendance is reached. To facilitate the negotiation Llorente has cut some bonuses. Yesterday evening the exchange of documents began in order to be available to Mourinho as early as next Monday, when Roma will begin their gathering to officially kick off the season. From Leeds, however, the gm Pinto is in the running to take something else, namely Kristensen. The right-back should also arrive with the loan formula, not to mention that the Giallorossi club also received the Danish’s consent for the transfer. In any case, he didn’t show up for the rally either, due to the leave he gained thanks to his June commitments with his national team. The timing, in fact, seems perfect. See also Jarlan Barrera launches a new and giant taunt to Junior: video

dybala and the Arabs — On the attack front, Dybala’s new no to Arab offers has been registered, Scamacca remains at stake. Like Kristensen, the centre-forward (who grew up in the Giallorossi academy) has also given his go-ahead for the transfer, but West Ham for now are reluctant to open to the loan, albeit with the right to buy. Perhaps an expensive loan could convince the Londoners, but it cannot be forgotten that Roma still have Abraham on their payroll, despite the forward not returning before 2024 due to the serious knee injury he suffered. Therefore, after the renewal of Belotti, the Giallorossi would not want to invest in a third center forward, running the risk next year of having too much abundance in that role, especially as there is always the need to lower the wage bill. This courtship operation must be carried out calmly and with strategy.

frattesi and cessions — Let’s not forget, then, that everything is held up on the market. At the same time, in fact, Pinto is also working assiduously with Sassuolo on the Frattesi front, which is one of the few destined to refuse the courtship of the Premier League. Instead, both Ibanez and Karsdorp would accept it immediately. Yesterday, rumors of an interest from Napoli as a possible heir to Kim spread about the Brazilian, but found no confirmation. For this we need to see if the informal polls of English clubs will find a sequel or not. In any case, if Ibanez stays, Mourinho would be greatly pleased, especially since even Kumbulla won’t return before 2024. More complicated, however, will be trying to place the Dutchman. Fresh from his third knee surgery in recent years, Karsdorp probably has more market in the Netherlands, but one thing is certain: Roma don’t want to sell him out. For this, now, space for arrivals. See also Serie A, Dal Pino one step away from his resignation. Beijing 2022, Malagò positive