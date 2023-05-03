Half the team is missing from Special One, Lecce in Turin without Strefezza
Not even the time to analyze the previous shift that we immediately take the field. You have until 17.59 tomorrow to select your formation in view of the next day of the Fantasy Championship. Here is a summary of the unavailable players (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.
ATALANTA
—
– Injured: Hateboer (season over), Ruggeri; Lookman.
BOLOGNA
—
– Injured: Bagnolini; Tabby; Arnautovic (doubtful), Samson.
– Suspended: Kyriakopoulos (one match).
CREMONESE
—
– Injured: Tsadjout.
– Disqualified: Quagliata (two days).
EMPOLI
—
– Injured: de Winter.
FLORENTINE
—
– Injured: Sirigu (season over); Amrabat.
INTER
—
– Injured: Gosens, Skriniar (season over).
JUVENTUS
—
– Injured: Kean (doubtful).
LAZIO
—
– Injured: Cataldi.
– Suspended: Romagnoli (one match).
LECCE
—
– Injured: Pongracic, Gallo.
– Disqualified: Strefezza (one match).
MILAN
—
– Injured: Pobega; Ibrahimovic.
– Suspended: Tomori (one match).
MONZA
—
– Injured: Petagna.
NAPLES
—
– Injured: Mario Rui; Politano (doubtful).
ROME
—
– Injured: Karsdorp (season over), Kumbulla (season over), Llorente, Smalling; Darboe; Belotti.
– Disqualified: Matic (one match).
SALERNITANA
—
– Injured: Fazio; Candreva, Crnigoj; Valencia.
SAMPDORIA
—
– Injuries: Audero (season over); Accounts (season over); Djuricic, Leris, Sabiri; Pussetto (season over).
SASSUOLO
—
– Injured: Muldur (doubtful), Tressoldi.
– Suspended: Maxime Lopez (one match); Pinamonti (two days).
SPICE
—
– Injured: Zovko; Beck, Holm (season over), Moutinho; Maldini, Zurkowski; Nzola.
TURIN
—
– Injured: Berisha (technical choice); Aina, Zima; Radonjic, Vieira.
UDINESE
—
– Injuries: Ebosse (season over); Pafundi; Deulofeu (season over), Success.
VERONA
—
– Injured: Depaoli (doubtful); Hrustic; Henry (season over), Lasagna.
– Disqualified: / Mario Ruggiero
May 2, 2023 (change May 2, 2023 | 22:47)
