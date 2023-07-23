The charter landed at Faro airport , the Roma bus had already been there waiting for the team for half an hour. Then, little by little, the players and the technical staff came out, obviously with José Mourinho in the lead. The retreat in Portugal (it is the third consecutive year that Roma has come to these parts, the fourth time also considering last season’s winter break) started exactly like this, with about twenty fans and onlookers waiting for the team. But above all him, Paulo Dybala, as always the guiding star of the Giallorossi team.

And in fact, among the fans and onlookers there were two children with ad hoc billboards just for Joya: a generic yellow one (“Welcome magical Rome”) and one just for Paulo (“Dybala you are my idol”). Dybala stopped to take pictures, sign autographs and even “scratch” shirts. Among these also those that were offered to him by an Argentine girl (who wore that of the Albiceleste national team, obviously with the name of Paulo) and by a boy of the same nationality. Only the latter it was an old Juventus shirt, the black away one 2021/22. The boy approached Paulo with a hint of shyness and perhaps even embarrassment. Dybala saw his name imprinted on the shirt and didn’t think about it for a moment, without hesitation, signing it on the white number on the back. Patience if the thing could screech at that moment, Paulo’s heart goes beyond the colors. And, after all, those seven years spent at Juventus cannot be set aside. Then off to Albufeira, where he will best prepare for his second season in yellow and red.