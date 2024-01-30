Ilaria Salis, street art outside the Hungarian Embassy: “Ilaria is innocent! Anti-fascism cannot be tried”

There detention of Ilaria Salis has become an international case. While the Meloni government “tests the waters” thanks to the historically relaxed diplomatic relations with Orban, popular mobilization grows and many are calling for the repatriation of the 39-year-old teacher from Monza. The latest symbol – in chronological order – of this widespread sentiment is the poster that was put up in Rome at the intersection of via dei Villini and via Malpighi, just a few steps from the Hungarian Embassy, ​​created by the street artist Laika.

The mural portrays the anti-fascist activist breaking the chains: a clear reference to the conditions of detention to which she is subjected in Hungary, as highlighted by the images of her appearance in court which went around the world. On her dress the writing: “Ila resist”.

Read also: Schlein: “If Salis cannot teach, Salvini cannot be a minister” – VOTE

Read also: Ilaria Salis' father: “I don't recognize my daughter in the commando video”

In the social post in which the work appears, the artist attached the explanation: «Ilaria has been detained for 11 months in inhumane conditions and she is innocent! The images we saw of the courtroom appear to come from Tehran, not from a European Union country. Not even Breivik was tied like that in Norway (terrorist of the Utoya massacre who gave the Nazi salute in the courtroom). This is a violation of human rights by a member state and we cannot remain silent, without doing anything. It is a demonstration of strength by a state that increasingly tends towards authoritarianism and that erases rights: it doesn't surprise me.”

Then the street artist's frontal attack: “And I'm not surprised by the silence of another fascist government: ours. Furthermore, there is no evidence of Ilaria's guilt and 24 years in prison is an insult. I am proud to support Ilaria, as an artivist, as an anti-fascist. This black wave hitting Europe must be stopped. Ilaria must be freed. Anti-fascism cannot be put on trial” says Laika.