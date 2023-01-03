Rome, the man who attacked the Israeli girl on New Year’s Eve has been identified thanks to the images recorded by the cameras

L’man that the evening of the December 31 stabbed a 24-year-old girl three times, Israeli citizen at the station Termini in Romehas been identified. It is a 25-year-old Polish boy, from what has been learned, he has no fixed abode and would have mental problems. The young man is currently wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Research is also continuing at the moment along the Tiber, in the areas close to the river often frequented by homeless people as makeshift homes.

The words of the mother of the stabbed girl

In light of the facts, the mother of the girl stabbed on New Year’s Eve in an interview with Corriere said: “My daughter Abigail is fine now but in shockdoesn’t want to talk about what happened on New Year’s Eve at Termini Station, and relive those moments”.

There woman has visited there daughter at the Umberto I Polyclinic where she is still hospitalized in the emergency surgery department. The young woman’s boyfriend, a 25-year-old, also arrived from Israel: “My daughter went through a great trauma now she just wants to forget, she doesn’t even feel like watching television in her room. We were very scared.”

