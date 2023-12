Rome, huge fire in the Malagrotta landfill. Column of smoke visible several kilometers away

A huge fire broke out in the Malagrotta landfill in Rome. Around 40 firefighters responded to the scene with 40 vehicles. The fire broke out at 3.30pm at Tmb 1, the waste disposal plant for Rome and its province.

A column of smoke rose from the site and was visible several kilometers away.

