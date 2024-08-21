Rome is still burning. A huge brush fire broke out this afternoon at 3 pm in the Torre Spaccata park, on the outskirts of the capital. There are currently four injured in the fire: a firefighter and three Civil Protection volunteers. All in serious conditions and transported to the Sant’Eugenio hospital, famous for the treatment of severe burns. The local police of Rome Capitale, the state police, as well as firefighters and volunteers from the Civil Protection intervened on the spot.

The four people transported to the emergency room with red code were injured during the activity. Traffic problems due to the flames and heavy smoke visible even from the neighboring buildings. For this reason the local police, with the patrols of the VII Tuscolano Group, took steps to secure the area by operating the first closures on Viale Bruno Pelizzi.

Given the rapid spread of the fire, the intervention of additional local police units was necessary, also of the neighboring groups, to circumscribe the entire area and for traffic services, with closures that currently affect the roads in the area between Viale Bruno Pelizzi, Via di Torre Spaccata and Via Rolando Vignali. The intervention is still ongoing.