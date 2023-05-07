It’s Houssem Aouar is Roma’s first signing for next season. According to reports from Sky Sport, the Giallorossi have found total agreement with the French midfielder who will leave Lyon on a free transfer. After last week’s negotiations, the player said yes to Roma and will join José Mourinho’s team in the summer. Only the signature on the contract is missing (for Aouar a five-year contract until 30 June 2028), but it is only a formality for the Giallorossi who have overcome the competition from Betis, Eintracht Frankfurt and another Italian club. Central midfielder born in 1998, Aouar grew up footballing in Lyon. After joining the youth academy in 2009, the French-Algerian made his debut in the first team on 16 February 2017, in the Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar. Aouar boasts 231 appearances for the OL shirt, 16 of which in the current season, marked by some physical problems.