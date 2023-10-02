Fatal road accident during the day in Cave, Castelli Romani, near Rome. An 83-year-old, aboard a car, hit a 40-year-old riding a Moto Guzzi. The man died instantly. The 83-year-old fled via Selce.

The police were on site and started the first investigations and, after listening to some witnesses, tracked down the elderly man at home after a few hours.

Emanuele Bangrazi died

The victim, Emanuele Bangrazi, was 40 years old, Roman but resident in Cave, was riding the Guzzi motorbike which, in via della Selce. The Carabinieri of Cave and Palestrina are on the wrong side of the road from the descriptions given by the witnesses. The 83-year-old was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.



Subscribe to the newsletter

