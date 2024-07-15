Two women were hit by a car, late yesterday evening, July 13, in via Appiano in Rome. The 89-year-old woman died shortly after at the San Camillo hospital, while her daughter, 57, was injured and transported to the Policlinico Gemelli.

The driver, a 33-year-old man driving a Renault Megane Scenic, stopped to provide assistance. The Rome Capital Police officers are on site and are investigating the exact dynamics of the accident. The car has been seized.