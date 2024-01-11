Rome, high-tension derby: 30-year-old stabbed in a pub after the match

Tensions after the Rome derby, where a fan was stabbed in a pub not far from the Olympic stadium. The 30-year-old is hospitalized in intensive care but his life is not in danger.

According to what was reconstructed by the police, who intervened after a report of a fight, the man was injured in the abdomen with several blows after a group of Lazio fans, armed with sticks, broke into the room where Roma ultras were present. The man, who was rescued, was transported under code red to the Santo Spirito hospital where he is hospitalized with no life-threatening injuries. The owner of the restaurant also suffered minor injuries, probably in an attempt to intervene.

Meanwhile, Digos is investigating a video which shows a group of Lazio ultras giving the Roman salute at Ponte Milvio, before entering the Olimpico.

After the match won by Lazio, some Roma fans were the protagonists of moments of tension: two groups of two hundred people each attempted to reach the Ponte Milvio area while the exit from the stadium was underway, to come into contact with the fans Lazio. There were also stones and firecrackers thrown at the police, who however managed to prevent contact and responded with some charges, dispersing the attackers. Three fans were stopped by the police and their whereabouts are being investigated.