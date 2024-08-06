Rome, he shoots his wife and kills her: a 73-year-old man confesses the murder to a tobacconist. Arrested and taken to the barracks

This morning, Tuesday 6 August, a 73 year old man he killed his wife gun shots at the gates of Romein the Fonte Nuova area. The man shot her while they were in the car, a Fiat Panda, shortly after 9 in via Palombarese 222near a senior center. Shortly after, the 73-year-old entered a tobacconist’s and confessed to the murder. “I killed my wife,” he told the tobacconist who immediately called 112. On the spot the carabinieri of Mentana and the Monterotondo company who stopped him. Now the man he is in the barracks.

When the 118 rescuers arrived there was nothing more that could be done for the woman. Her body was dead inside the car. Her husband is in confusional state and, despite the confession, his version is being examined by the military of the Arma and the Roman prosecutors. The murder weapon, a pistolwas seized. According to initial information available, the husband and wife were residents of the area and both Italian.