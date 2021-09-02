A 34-year-old man arrested in Rome: he kidnapped his 5-year-old son and pretended to kill him to scare his mother and his ex-partner

The story comes from Rome and is causing discussion. A 34 year old man was arrested for having staged the kidnapping and murder of her 5-year-old child.

The baby’s mother received a photo on WhatsApp from the man, which portrayed her son lifeless on the ground. He wanted to scare her, made her believe that he had killed the child and then disposed of his lifeless body, hidden in an abandoned construction site. Moments of terror for a mother, which eventually turned out to be the the result of a staging.

According to reports, the two separated parents had argued the previous evening. The man had managed to take the child away and had then lost their tracks. He wandered with the little one, hiding in makeshift shelters, until he found it hospitality from one of his countrymen of Peru, in San Basilio.

Then he called his ex-partner and their son’s mother and made her believe that he had killed the child. He would reveal the location of the corpse to her only if she explained the reasons for his choice e the reason for the end of their love.

The 34-year-old man was tracked down and arrested

Law enforcement immediately intervened. The agents searched for the 34-year-old man in every corner of the city and, in the end, thanks to the work of the investigators of the Flying Squad and the V Prenestino District, the man was tracked down in a building in San Basilio.

He was arrested with theaccusation of kidnapping and transferred to prison. The 5-year-old boy, on the other hand, was tired, scared and hungry and all he asked for was for go back to his mom. The man who hosted the 34-year-old is also now accused of aiding and abetting.