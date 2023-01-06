”Due to the high turnout in the area we are closing the Spagna station of Metro A” in Rome. Atac communicates it via Twitter. ”Please use the Flaminio station as an alternative”.

Always the Atac with a twitter informs that “due to the high pedestrian flow Corso Rinascimento has been closed” near Piazza Navona and “we are diverting the bus lines C3-30-70-81-87-492-628 on Corso Vittorio Emanuele and Lungotevere #Rome”. “Via del Corso is also closed” for which the C3 bus service is changed, which diverts the National-Republic, the 119 which is limited to Chigi, the 51 limited to Piazza Venezia, while the 62-63-80-83-85- 160-492-FRRE2 heading north deviate Nazionale-Repubblica, to the south on Tritone-Traforo”.