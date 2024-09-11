Rome Future Week is back: from 16 to 22 September hundreds of events in the Capital to talk about the future and innovation Events, conferences, talks and exhibitions for an audience of all ages, from students to professionals Rome is preparing to welcome a large and lively event, dedicated to innovation and animated by conferences, talks, exhibitions and workshops: the main theme will be the design of the future together with citizens, active protagonists of the upcoming changes. Companies, managers, universities, institutions, public and private organizations will be at the center of the hundreds of events scheduled from 16 to 22 September in a series of locations spread across the Capital, to discover how innovation will determine the future of many sectors: from technology to mobility, from the economy to culture, from research to smart cities.

After a first edition of wide scope and great public success, Rome Future Week is back, an initiative conceived by Michele Franzese and SCAI Comunicazione, with the high patronage of the European Parliament and strongly desired by the Councilor for Productive Activities and Equal Opportunities of Rome Capital, Monica Lucarelli, with the aim of impressing the word “future” in the ideal book of Rome, eternal city with an innate visionary trait, a millenary place in which the innovation of Rome Future Week finds its natural place. RFW, in fact, wants to once again emphasize Rome’s ability to welcome initiatives and intelligence of wide scope, offering a kaleidoscope of opportunities, places and situations. For this reason, the event will take place in various locations, different in geographical area and typology, including the Consorzio Elis/Consel, some historical buildings such as Palazzo della Cancelleria, Palazzo Braschi, Palazzo Valentini, Palazzo Poli, but also modern locations such as the Case delle Tecnologie Emergenti in the Tiburtina Station and iconic places such as Cinecittà World, Casale dei Cedrati, Castelletto di Torre Angela, up to institutional places such as Sapienza and Europe Experience David Sassoli. And more than 250 others, which will host various events on different days of the week.

Among the events of the “futuristic week” in Rome, special attention will be given to the world of culture, creativity and innovation at the service of the community. There will be many debates on research, health, well-being and financial innovation, without neglecting the technologies that are changing our era with an impact on the future that is yet to be deciphered: first and foremost Artificial Intelligence, a theme present in over 100 events, which in just a few months has moved from the desk of some visionary manager to the daily life of all business sectors, institutions and public administrations, forcing citizens and institutions to rethink their daily lives in light of what has now been recognized as the fourth industrial revolution. Naturally, special attention will be paid to the public: all the events are designed to allow for constant discussion between speakers and participants, in order to involve all generations thanks to different, engaging and interactive formats. The events will begin in the morning but several evening proposals are also scheduled, starting at 8:00 pm.

“Rome is preparing to be a protagonist again with the second edition of Rome Future Week, transforming the city into a laboratory open to the future. On September 16, we will inaugurate the week with the event “Technologies for the future of Rome”, which will highlight the most ambitious technological projects that are already shaping our capital. Together with businesses, institutions and young people, we will demonstrate how Rome is charting a clear path towards a future based on sustainability and innovation. It will be a precious opportunity to network, share ideas and realize cutting-edge visions for the growth of the city”, declared the Councilor for Productive Activities and Equal Opportunities Monica Lucarelli.

“We have chosen to renew our partnership with Rome Future Week® because we recognize the value of this project, which represents an innovative format to promote the destination in a sustainable and inclusive perspective. The narration of the territory, articulated through a series of widespread, capillary and transversal events, which involve a wide range of territorial entrepreneurial realities and historical and contemporary locations, offers extraordinary opportunities for networking, training and updating. This approach allows us to pursue increasingly ambitious goals and to bring the territory’s offer closer to the great European capitals. For this reason, we will actively participate in the second edition of Rome Future Week®, contributing with our experience to the moments of meeting, panels and workshops, to design together the future of the sector, in which tourism and innovation are deeply interconnected”, declared Onorio Rebecchini, President of the Convention Bureau Roma e Lazio. Rome Future Week will represent a microcosm of culture and debates but also of sociality and entertainment by night.

The “RFW Pollination” project will liven up the various evenings, thanks to an original synthesis of innovation and creativity, which will literally pollinate Rome with events and performances throughout the urban area, thanks to a rich artistic and musical program. Every evening, in fact, a characteristic venue in the city will host a DJ set: from Ostiense to Prati, from Termini to Flaminio, six kiosks will become places of entertainment and aggregation. The closing is scheduled in the splendid Piazzale delle Muse, a new square recently renovated in the Parioli neighborhood, which will host the Sunset Party scheduled for Saturday 21 September.

Among the initiatives dedicated to the training of young people aged 18 to 30, a unique experience promoted by Rome Future Week® in collaboration with Ford, future mobility sponsor of the event. The goal is to make over 200 girls and boys interact, ready to get involved and live as Future Explorers, between workshops, round tables, hackathons, creative laboratories and informal meet-ups, for a total of 15 hours of innovative events.

“We are very happy to participate and support Rome Future Week. Rome is our home and being able to tell our story through this incredible widespread event is a great opportunity. As Ford, we believe that mobility can combine technology and sustainability to offer a driving experience that is fun and at the same time respects the environment. We will be present with the Ford Explorer, an SUV that has overturned the concept of exploration, completing an incredible test drive with an entirely electric world tour, where there was no shortage of challenges. We hope it can be an inspiration for the young men and women Future Explorers who will participate in Rome Future Week,” said Sabina Grixoni, director of communications and external relations for Ford Italy.

This year, ROAD – Rome Advanced District – a network of companies formed by Eni, Acea, Autostrade per l’Italia, Bridgestone, Cisco and Gruppo FS, which operate in synergy within the project, with a series of events that will take place in the Gazometro area, the industrial area of ​​Rome in the Ostiense quadrant, has also joined the team. ROAD aims to develop, promote and accelerate innovation, scientific, industrial and technological research projects, but also to develop innovative startups and SMEs. “We created Rome Future Week with the aim of leaving a mark, since its first edition. We want people to connect with the future and with each other, to exchange ideas and information to help improve the society we live in”, says Michele Franzese, creator of the event. “But above all, the event aims to shape a sustainable, inclusive and innovative future for Rome through concrete initiatives”.

Among these initiatives, described in a real Manifesto, panels dedicated to the promotion of gender diversity, inclusiveness for people with disabilities guaranteed by the subtitling of events in collaboration with the partner PEDIUS, the promotion of low-impact mobility during travel and many other precautions to reduce the use of plastics and waste during the event. “Innovation and sustainability are two strategic levers for the competitiveness of companies in the long term. We, as SACE, strongly believe in this and for this reason we are partners of Rome Future Week 2024.

SACE’s goal is to support more and more companies in their dual transition, sustainable and digital, and all our useful solutions in this direction are available on our SACE ESG Hub portal – said Antonio Frezza, Chief Marketing & Communications, Sales PMI & Property Management Officer – Within ESG Hub we have then activated a series of exclusive offers for the 11 sectors of the future that we have identified, from the circular economy to the bioeconomy, from manufacturing 4.0 to sustainable construction up to the blue & silver economy, which are strategic for the sustainable growth of our Country System”.

The Rome Future Week 2024 press conference was also attended by Carlo Corazza, Head of the European Parliament Office in Italy, who sponsored RFW, Irene Baldriga, Delegate for Public Engagement of Sapienza University of Rome, who in addition to having sponsored RFW will host several initiatives during the week; Fabio Faltoni, President of Ford Italy; Floriana Ferrara, IBM CSR Country Manager IBM who, by offering courses on Artificial Intelligence to young people, contributed to the Future Explorer project. Also, Claudia Rutigliano, Scientific Coordinator of the MSD Foundation, promoter of an event on a significant topic such as inclusive care, Alfredo Maria Becchetti, President of Infratel, a company that organized an important event on AI and Romolo Guasco, Director of Confcommercio Roma, main partner of the RFW project.