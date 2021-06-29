The club asked veterans from injuries to anticipate their return from holidays to be ready for the arrival of their teammates and the new coaching staff

The new season of Roma will officially start tomorrow. Waiting for Mourinho – who will arrive in Italy on Friday 2nd, at the latest on Saturday 3rd but only if there are problems with flights – from tomorrow Trigoria will begin to repopulate with a large group of players. Roma, in fact, asked some players returning from injuries to anticipate their return from holidays, with the aim of being ready at the time of work with the other teammates and the new technical staff. Thus, in addition to El Shaarawy and Zaniolo, who have already returned (the Pharaoh for days, Nicolò from this morning), today they have swabbed and from tomorrow the new season will start Calafiori, Darboe, Diawara, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Reynolds, Smalling and Veretout.

SMALLING AND ZANIOLO – There is especially expectation for Smalling and Zaniolo, who both come from a troubled season. The Englishman, in particular, wants and must understand, and like him Roma, the conditions of the knee that in the last year has almost never made him take the field.

PILGRIMS AND PAU – Pellegrini is not on the list of the (former) injured, who missed the European Championship due to an injury to his flexor and was in Trigoria in recent days before carving out a few moments with his family in Umbria. And there is not even Pau Lopez, reported in Trigoria in the morning. In any case, having been operated on, he would not have been available on 6 July for Mourinho, but the negotiations with Marseille are now at an advanced stage.

