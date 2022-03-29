The Covid 3.0 Center of the Campus Bio-medico Polyclinic in Rome will close its doors in a few weeks, a sign that the coronavirus emergency is almost behind us. New challenges await the Capitoline hospital, which looks to PNRR funds by focusing on research, to bring more and more innovative and targeted therapies from the laboratory to the patient’s bed. To trace the path is the president of the newly founded Campus Bio-medico polyclinic foundation, Carlo Tostiin an interview with Adnkronos Salute.

“When the Covid emergency broke out 2 years ago, we were not used to a virus and a pathology of this type – Tosti recalls – The Lazio Region asked us to organize ourselves to create the Covid Center, we had finished creating the Goddess of first level, the emergency room, essential to cover the needs of a user base of 300 thousand people. We were ready to inaugurate it, we transformed it into a Covid center in record time. At the beginning there were about ninety places in total overall, between ordinary Covid and intensive care. And during the various waves of Covid, it has always remained operational “.

“The latest version is the Covid Center 3.0 initially with 24 beds, now reduced to 10 isolation beds, which may be closed depending on the trend of the epidemiological situation which has changed in the meantime – he explains – and the Omicron variant has resulted in fewer hospitalization needs “. In July 2021, meanwhile, “the Goddess, inaugurated and then closed for the second wave, was definitively opened, guaranteeing a very important service in the area and rigorously separating the paths between Covid and non-Covid patients”.

Not only. On the front of the fight against Covid, continues Tosti, “in compliance with the requests of the Lazio Region, we have opened a vaccination center, set up in a structure of the polyclinic that we have renovated, and a modern Drive in for the execution of rapid and molecular swabs”. What will happen now that the emergency is waning? “The Drive continues to operate, there is still a good demand for swabs – he replies – as well as the vaccination center continues its activity”.

And the balance of these 2 years, long and tiring? “Although we did not have experience in emergency management, we did not even have an emergency room, we were immediately on the front line and we received the compliments of the Region for having guaranteed a quality service. the centrality of the person, of the patient – underlines the president of the Foundation – This has characterized the activity of the polyclinic since it was born, and even more so during the Covid emergency this attitude and sensitivity were fundamental, because from the point of view human we faced critical situations. It was an important experience not only from an operational point of view but also from a human point of view “, he remarks. An attention recognized and appreciated by the patients who cross the threshold of the Bio-medico Campus: “They tell us ‘I come to the Campus not only because you are good, but because we feel welcomed, protected, followed, loved.’ And this is really the compliment more beautiful “, concludes Tosti.

“After all, even during the Covid emergency – continues Tosti – our commitment was to always guarantee the operation of the departments aimed at the most important frailties, cancer patients, oncohematologists, heart patients. This is a source of pride more than we have. made for Covid. It was the real challenge, for two reasons: to readjust the organizational model to ensure these services and to guarantee a safe hospital. We have structured different paths to physically separate the daily activity from the management of Covid “. Even in the darkest and most difficult periods of the emergency, the Campus Bio-medico “continued to operate at full capacity, guaranteeing treatments, but also services such as diagnostic tests and visits, essential for prevention”.

In the future of the Campus there are more and more innovation and research. On January 1st, the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation was born, “the first step on the road to accreditation to be recognized as a scientific hospitalization and treatment institute, Irccs – announces Tosti – where patient care and research are combined. The process has begun, the path lasts on average 2-3 years. When we become an Irccs we will be able to invest much more money on both clinical and translational research, the one that allows us to bring increasingly innovative and targeted therapies to the patient’s bed “.

“Another challenge that concerns research – he remarks – is the use of funds from the Pnrr, those relating to mission 6 on health. We will increasingly combine assistance and research, the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, the digital transformation process, technology transfer, which lead us to carry out telemedicine projects to guarantee remote assistance with technologies capable of transferring the parameters of a patient to a control center in real time, monitoring him and intervening when possible. This makes it possible to avoid the displacement of patients, but also not to burden the health costs associated with hospitalizations. We too are following this path towards an ever closer future “. In the meantime, concludes Tosti,” we are completing some specialist equipment, such as the nuclear medicine department that we have recently inaugurated and the opening of the Porta Pinciana clinic inside Villa Borghese to offer performances with the most modern technologies. With the opening of the nuclear medicine department, on the other hand, we will be able to guarantee, with the NHS, a complete circuit for the entire treatment path of complex pathologies such as oncology and oncometology “, with highly technological tests without having to go outside the region.