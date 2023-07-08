The manhunt for smearing cars parked in a double row in Rome risks escalation. The “serial writer of the Quadraro”, as the newspapers call him, could get into trouble. The prosecutor has in fact opened an investigation into the hypothesis of a crime of damage. The investigators, explains the Roman edition of Repubblica today, realized that he always operates in the same area between Porta Furba and Quadraro. And now he’s going to get the camera footage on the foul days. “If I catch you writing about my car, I’ll be on the front page and I’ll turn thirty”, he writes meanwhile on social networks.

But according to the cops, there may not be a single serial writer. In the sense that the clamor aroused by the first initiative could have triggered the emulators. In fact, there are already four soiled cars of which we know. I think there could be many more. Three cars were in fact signed with the “Free Park” trademark. They were seen in various streets of the neighborhood: via Marco Decumio, via Selinunte and in viale Opita Oppio. The fourth is a red car with writing that is currently unpublished. Instead of “Free park”, on the car it is written in large letters, with a white spray can, “against traffic”.