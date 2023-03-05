Mystery in Rome. On the morning of Friday 3 March 2023, some bones were found in a plot of land next to the Marcigliana forest, in via della Bufalotta. Among these a human skull, a piece of femur and other remains scattered within a radius of about 10 meters which, however, after an initial examination by the scientific police, would be of animal origin. During the inspection, other elements emerged: shreds of clothes and empty acid containers, now in the hands of the investigators.

According to reports from Il Messaggero, the shocking discovery took place around 8.30 am when a resident of the area, walking his dog, entered the private land enclosed by sheet metal banisters.

“There is an open passage, with part of the fence torn off – said the man – every now and then I go for a walk with my dog, at a certain point my attention was diverted from those remains. I didn’t believe my eyes and immediately thought of alerting the police”. The police have inspected the land that has been seized for hours.

One of the investigators’ first hypotheses is that the remains could belong to a homeless person or a drug addict and that they could have been dragged into the ground by herds of wild boars who took them elsewhere, and then tore them to pieces. A little more than 80 meters from the place of discovery there is a tent in which foreigners sleep. An encampment that, until a few years ago, extended to private land. A real illegal village, removed by the neighborhood committee.