The Apulian entrepreneur Raffaello Follieri formalizes his request to buy As Roma in black and white. This was revealed by the Romanist site Romagiallorossa.it. Two days ago, on Instagram, Follieri had posted a photo of him while he signed the offer, adding a laconic “we are ready”.

Follieri, active in the business of rare earths and renewable energy, had long ago assured that he wanted to buy the club on his own without the intervention of Saudi partners, and according to what has been leaked, the operation would be feasible for the Friedkins only if it does not go through he age-old question of the Roma stadium, recently repositioned in the Roman district of Pietralata after the well-known shipwreck of the Tor di Valle project. The purchase proposal would therefore be independent of the construction of the new stadium. According to Corriere dello Sport, the offer is 850 million euros.