Rome Malagrotta fire: malice cannot be ruled out

A malicious act cannot be ruled out for the fire that broke out in Malagrotta, in the waste disposal landfill in Rome and its province. AGI learns this from investigative sources. Meanwhile, the firefighters continue their operations and are trying to put out the flames.

Rome: CGIL, 'Malagrotta fire could have devastating impact'

“The Malagrotta plant is on fire. 18 months later an imposing column of smoke is rising again from the plant which receives almost a quarter of Rome's waste”. Thus, in a note, the CGIL and the Fp CGIL of Rome and Lazio. “It's another hard blow for Rome, which happens right during the holidays during which there is an increase in waste production – continues the note -. We are waiting to know the damage but if the plant cannot be used we risk a devastating impact on waste collection and management. At this moment the priority is to guarantee the protection of the health of the people who live and work near the plant. As CGIL we will do our part, for the role we have, to manage and overcome this emergency and prevent it from resulting in a worsening of working conditions for Ama workers”.

Rome: Malagrotta fire, Civil Police 'keep windows closed'

A large fire broke out on the afternoon of Sunday 24 December 2023, in the Tmb waste treatment plant in Malagrotta, on the extreme western outskirts of Rome. Fire brigade teams quickly responded to the scene. Some Local Police patrols were present to facilitate traffic and Civil Protection volunteers. The Civil Protection recommends, ''as a precaution, the population present within a radius of one kilometer from the fire area to: not stay near the area affected by the fire; keep the windows closed in case of persistent and smelly fumes; do not use air conditioners at the moment; in case of emergency contact the Single Emergency Number 112 or the 24-hour Operations Room of the Civil Protection of Rome Capital on the toll-free number 800 854 854 or on 06 67109200''.

Malagrotta fire: Gualtieri hears Giannini as prefect

Roberto Gualtieri spoke to the prefect Lamberto Giannini and the national and provincial commanders of the fire brigade after the fire that broke out in the Tmb waste treatment plant in Malagrotta, on the extreme western outskirts of the capital.

Malagrotta fire: fire brigade commander, keep windows closed

The operations of the firefighters outside proved to be particularly complicated because the high temperatures inside the structure forced the firefighters to operate from the outside. Meanwhile, while waiting for Arpa's findings on air quality, the advice to citizens was to “keep the windows closed”.

