About twenty Atac buses were destroyed in a fire in the Tor Sapienza depot in Rome. The flames developed for “reasons to be ascertained”, the company said, explaining that the “fire involved about twenty older generation cars, with different levels of damage, but did not cause problems for people”. The firefighters and the police intervened on the spot. Atac immediately activated internal investigations to clarify the reasons for the incident.

The intervention of the firefighters, who speak of 30 vehicles involved in the fire, around 4.15 this morning. The flames have been extinguished, we read in a tweet this morning at 7: safety operations are underway.