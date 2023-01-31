The operations to put out the fire that broke out yesterday late in the evening in the shed of the Orizzonte department store, in the commercial area of ​​Castel Romano, in via del Ponte di Piscina Cupa, continue. 15 fire brigade teams are taking part in the operations, which began around 22.20, including an airport vehicle. The more than 3,000 square meter structure was badly damaged by the flames.

#Romeintervention of the #fire fighters in place from 10.30pm for the#fire of the shed of a resale in the commercial area of ​​Castel Romano, in via del Ponte di Piscina Cupa. Five teams at work also with airport vehicles [#30gennaio 23:30] pic.twitter.com/41pGArOYVR — Firefighters (@firefighters) January 30, 2023