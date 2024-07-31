Ten teams of firefighters are engaged in the large fire in the Piazzale Clodio area, on the slopes of the Monte Mario hill. The flames are very close to the houses and for precautionary reasons the prefect has arranged for the residents of some buildings to be evacuated. Workers at the Rai offices in Teulada, Goiran, Gomenizza, and via Novaro were evacuated as a precaution. “At 4:15 p.m. the sirens went off, we were recording the programs but they told us to leave the building immediately – some journalists say -. You could see the flames, we were scared but everything was under control right away. They made us leave in single file and sent us home”.

The fire is still active in the late afternoon in the upper part of the hill, where two helicopters of the fire brigade and one of the Lazio Region are operating. The intervention is also complex due to the sudden change in wind direction.

Rome, Monte Mario burns: a large fire broke out near the courthouse and the Rai headquarters in via Teulada



In particular it was “Estate in diretta” broadcast suspended on Raiuno. “The RAI headquarters in Via Teulada has been evacuated,” Sigfrido Ranucci, the host of Report, testifies on Facebook. “A very serious fire behind the RAI headquarters in Via Teulada, which now risks attacking the Carabinieri barracks. At the moment the flames cannot be tamed.”

Fire in Rome, Rai headquarters evacuated. Nunzia De Girolamo: “We’re all running away”



Also reporting on his social profile about the evacuation of the Rai headquarters in via Teulada Nunzia De Girolamo: «We are evacuating the studio, the fire at Monte Mario is serious. Everyone is running away, I have never had to evacuate like this, not even at school. Everyone is running. At first I thought it was a prank by the authors. Then the sirens came, the voices telling us to leave the building. We are all fine, the flames have not affected the building, but I hope they can put them out as soon as possible”.

The actress’s story is very similar Patrizia Pellegrino: «I’m very worried, near my house there’s a huge fire that has taken over the entire Monte Mario hill. The flames are everywhere, there is police in the street, they won’t let me go home”. Evacuated with the other residents, she says: “We are waiting to go back. How scary, I was scared to death. The mountain is all burned, there is nothing left, the fire goes up and down”.



«We are working incessantly and as a precaution, some houses were evacuated also because at the end of the street two cars were set on fire”, said the prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini.

«The flames were already high since early afternoon, we saw the column of smoke, black and thick, and then we heard explosions. We were scared and went down to the street“, this is the story of some inhabitants of Monte Mario.

“It all started with black smoke in the sky, then we saw the flames approaching the parked cars: we were scared,” added some residents of the Prati neighborhood. Many citizens, when they noticed the fire, took to the streets. “We preferred it this way, we couldn’t understand where it was coming from,” explains a woman of about 60, still shaken.

“Sometimes this mountain catches fire, but never like this. We smelled a strong burning smell. Then it was so acrid that we tried to close the windows. I heard a girl screaming. The firefighters evacuated us,” says an elderly woman who lives in the side street of Via Teulada.