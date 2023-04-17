A 76-year-old woman, immobilized in bed due to health problems, died in a fire that broke out last night in an apartment in via del Pigneto 176, in Rome.

Probably the fire was triggered by a candle that was lit due to a lack of electricity, perhaps too close to the mattress which caused the death of the woman who was unable to get away. The woman’s husband and son, aged 77 and 51, managed to leave the house. On the spot the firefighters, the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Roma Casilina, the personnel of the 118 and the carabinieri of the Investigative Unit of via In Selci for the technical and scientific findings.