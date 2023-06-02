The fire started from a car that was parked under the building
A building under renovation in via Edoardo d’Onofrio, in the area Aniene hillsto Rome, caught fire. In the fire a man lost his lifeWhile at least 17 people were injured.
Seven people were burned and, of these, three are hospitalized in serious conditions at the Sant’Eugenio hospital. Ten peopleInstead, they were poisoned from smoking. The victim’s body was recovered by firefighters on the stairs of the building. In the building that burned down, at the crossroads with Largo Nino Franchellucci, I am renovation work in progress. The flames involved about seven floors. According to reports, the firefighters have extracted people with “respiratory complications”, while others have been entrusted to the doctors. Doctors and rescuers with oxygen cylinders have set up a mini first aid on the spot.
Witnesses reported hearing a big bang, as if it were an explosion, and hearing screaming. The fire, according to what has been learned from sources of the rescuers, it allegedly started from a car that was parked under the building. The flames of the car would have triggered the explosion of some acetylene cylinders present on the construction site which in turn would also have involved the scaffolding.
