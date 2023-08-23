Regular traders fined almost persecuted and street vendors crowding the center of Rome almost undisturbed. Against the city reduced to a souk, the ultimatum of the League arrives with the regional secretary Davide Bordoni: “Enough of illegal activity, we need to go back to fining not only those who sell but also those who buy. It is the only way to stop the phenomenon, restore legality and protect honest traders”.

In the middle of August and with the tourist city at work, Bordoni challenges the Mayor, Prefect and Councilor for Commerce to get his hands on a sector “left to itself and which punishes regular trade”. “Like Lega – he explains – as soon as the Capitol resumes work we will ask for an urgent meeting of the Commerce Commission on illegal activity in the presence of the mayor and the commander of the police and in the presence of all the associations, from those of traders to those of fixed street vendors and rotation to ask for the establishment of a task force with the collaboration of the Prefecture to protect honest traders from illegals”.

Bordoni, but is trade in Rome so compromised?

Davide Bordoni, Lega Noi with Salvini

“The theme is linked to the post-Covid period: for Tourism a series of actions have been combined which have brought guests back to Rome, while Commerce suffers from the absence of an overall strategy, starting with the protection of honest people through a locked to illegality. Do you know how much the system of selling counterfeit goods is worth in Rome? Well, it has been calculated that it weighs over 1 billion euros, money subtracted from taxation that fuels unethical production that also enslaves children. The traffic police cannot do it alone, which is why it is necessary to study with the Prefecture the joint task force of the traffic police and the Guardia di Finanza, returning to fine even those who buy as was done years ago. How many fines have been given to customers to dissuade them from buying counterfeit goods? Do you think Rome is around zero”.

How much do illegal stalls represent damage to the city’s image?

“Fortunately, the tourists have returned and we present them with a city that is dramatic in terms of cleanliness; something is being done in the Center but this tide of squatters present in the central areas and with a greater tourist vocation makes us look bad. I don’t understand why but it’s as if the mayor and councilor don’t want to intervene. The issue of contrasting illegal activity must start from scratch”.

Bordoni, you denounced a sort of persecution against traders, what does that mean?

“Simple. It’s fine to ask for respect for the rules but it is absurd to tolerate squatters and then persecute those who forget a receipt or make a mistake on the sales tag. Not to mention the street vendors in rotation, the legal and authorized ones, who peck flowers of fines only if they occupy a position left empty or are out of hours. In almost two years of city government, the mayor and councilor have failed to repair the disasters left by the 5-star council. And they had time. They have forgotten that itinerant trade in Rome was an institution that allowed for maximum cultural integration and the possibility of low-priced purchases for less well-off families. All in compliance with the law. Now they ignore the irregulars and fine the authorized ones for technicalities. What city is this?

A judgment on the commissioner Monica Lucarelli?

“Insufficient. Trade is one of the most important sectors and it seems to me that we are working more on tourism and less on trade. I hope that action will be taken to protect this sector. Something has been recovered with Tourism after Covid, on the other hand there is not an idea, in a breathing project, a strategy to support the second voice of the Roman economy “.

What does the law on trade in counterfeit goods say?

The art. 648 of the Penal Code, reads: Except for the cases of complicity in the crime, whoever, in order to obtain a profit for himself or for others, buys, receives or hides money or things deriving from any crime, or in any case interferes in having them bought , receive or conceal, is punished with imprisonment from two to eight years and with a fine ranging from five hundred sixteen to ten thousand three hundred and twenty nine euros [709, 712]. The penalty is increased when the offense concerns money or things deriving from aggravated robbery crimes pursuant to article 628, third paragraph, aggravated extortion pursuant to article 629, second paragraph, or aggravated theft pursuant to article 625 , first paragraph, n. 7-bis). The penalty is imprisonment of up to six years and a fine of up to five hundred and sixteen euros, if the offense is particularly minor.

