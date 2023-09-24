Nissan is the official car of the eighteenth edition of the Rome Film Festival, which will be held from 18 to 29 October 2023. The famous event, organized by the Fondazione Cinema per Roma, will take place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica and will also involve other suggestive places of the city.

The new Nissan models on the red carpet

Actors, directors and producers will reach the red carpet, one of the largest in the world, and will move through the streets of the capital aboard the electrified crossovers Nissan Juke Hybrid, Qashqai e-POWER, X-Trail e-POWER and 100% electric Ariya . With low consumption and low emissions, comfortable and quiet cabins, innovative safety technologies, driving assistance and connectivity, Nissan electrified crossovers are the ideal means for getting around the city in maximum comfort.

Nissan and the Rome Film Festival

Nissan has chosen the Rome Film Festival to celebrate its 90 years of history. Since its foundation in 1933, Nissan has always stood out for its passion, audacity, ability to innovate and dare to do what others don’t. Ninety years during which Nissan engineers, designers and researchers have created products and technologies that have become benchmarks in the automotive sector. Today, Nissan’s new stylistic and technological direction finds its maximum expression in the 100% electric Ariya crossover, a new icon of the Japanese company’s commitment to a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world. And Nissan Ariya itself will be the protagonist on static display at the Auditorium Parco della Musica during the days of the event.

The range of the Japanese brand

Nissan’s presence at the Rome Film Festival follows the release of the film in Italian cinemas by a few weeks Gran Turismo: the story of an impossible dream inspired by the Nissan GT Academy, the innovative and revolutionary eSports program created and managed by Nissan and Sony, which in its eight years of duration, from 2008 to 2016, transformed 22 video game players into professional Nissan drivers. Already in March 2022, the JUKE compact crossover in the special Kiiro version had debuted in Italy on the occasion of the film’s preview The Batman, to celebrate the new partnership between Nissan and Warner Bros. Pictures. And as part of the same partnership, in July 2023, Nissan e-POWER technology was the protagonist of the Italian premiere of the film The Flash. The Japanese company thus renews its bond with the world of cinema over time, simultaneously providing strong emotions that make the public dream.