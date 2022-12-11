A blog with violent messages, attacks and criticisms of the Valleverde Consortium. To post them in recent years ‘Claudio’, behind which there would be Campiti, the man arrested for the shooting during the assembly that took place in a bar in Rome, in Fidene, and ended in blood. In fact, among the posts, even the one with a call for an ordinary meeting of the Consortium, registered precisely in Campiti.

The blog with a long post entitled ‘Welcome to hell’ tells the attacks against the Consortium, accusations against consortium fees deemed too high, insults and violent invectives. “This document is published out of public sense, if I had this information that no one will ever clearly tell you I would have bought property in this place suffering enormous economic damage and bankrolling the gang for years,” reads a passage of the delusional and full post of anger against the members of the Consortium but also against the local administrators and against the State.

“This blog – reads another post – has the civic purpose of informing about the reality of the facts that occur in this pleasant place unless greedy men make it hateful! The editor has been frequenting the place for about seven years. The municipalities where you pay the taxes twice, first the IMU and then the Consortium! In the municipalities of Ascrea and Rocca Sinibalda, the Valleverde Consortium established for primary urbanization has existed for 35 years. Despite the many past years – the accusation – has still not carried out its task but has never stopped asking for money from the consortium members by proceeding with compulsory acts against those who do not comply with the payments”.