Rome, the Feyenoord ultras have returned to the Barcaccia which was stormed in 2015: concern for the clashes

Maximum alert in the capital for the arrival of some dozens of Feyenoord fanson the occasion of the return match of the quarter-finals of the Europa League between Rome and the Rotterdam team, scheduled for April 20 at the Stadio Olimpico. At least thirty Dutch ultras, constantly monitored by the police, were spotted walking through the streets of the centre, despite the ban on the purchase of tickets by residents of the Netherlands to watch the match between Roma and Feyenoord.

The trip of the Rotterdam team’s fans has been banned given the bitter rivalry with the Giallorossi, which arose in particular after the away match of another European match in 2015when the Barcaccia in the Spanish Steps, now protected by barriers, was targeted and damaged. Not surprisingly, it is Bernini’s fountain that immediately appears between shots of social accounts of Dutch fans. “Hello, we’re here again. Last time you looked better”, this is the provocative and ironic comment that appeared on Instagram.

The photos, taken more as a challenge than anything else, immediately instigated i Roma supporters who did not stand by and watch. On the evening of the eve of the match, in about 200 they showed up wearing hoods in the Colosseum area, while about thirty Dutch ultras were barricaded in the “Shamrock”, an Irish pub a stone’s throw from the amphitheater. While other clashes were also recorded in the Termini area where Feyenoord ultras were surprised and attacked by the Giallorossi. The climate of tension is therefore palpable. However, the entire city center – including airports and train stations – is under close surveillance by the police. The provincial law enforcement committee has deployed about 1500 men of the police to guard the Foro Italico facility and the historic center of Rome, in the area of ​​the Trident and Piazza del Popolo.

Furthermore, the ban on the sale of glass drinks and alcohol in areas considered to be at risk. Also around the Barcaccia fountain and the Trevi fountain, to avoid repeating what happened eight years ago, several agents and three police vans were deployed. However, the treatment must not have been overlooked by the ultras of Rottederm, who also recounted this aspect of their trip on Instagram, with the comment: “Warm welcome.”

