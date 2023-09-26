Yet another attack in Rome. Three people were injured with scissors last night in the San Lorenzo neighborhood. The perpetrator of the attack was a 36-year-old Somali citizen, who was arrested by the police in via Giolitti, not far from Termini station. According to what was reconstructed by the police, the 36-year-old hit, at the height of an argument, a 35-year-old citizen, seriously injuring him in the head, in via dei Volsci. Same fate for two friends of the victim who intervened and suffered minor injuries to their arms and legs. The Somali citizen was arrested by the judicial police on charges of attempted murder. He is also reported on charges of aggravated assault.

The other two friends instead suffered minor injuries to their arms and legs and one was taken to Umberto I, the other to San Giovanni.

The attacker was tracked down by agents of the Viminale police station near the Turbigo underpass, which connects via Marsala with via Giolitti.

His hands were covered in blood, he had the red sweatshirt worn at the time of the attack and large scissors in his backpack. Subjected to police custody, he faces charges of attempted murder, while he has been charged with aggravated assault. Now he is in Regina Coeli at the disposal of the judicial authorities.