The municipal councilor of Fratelli d’Italia Federico Rocca argues with the commander of the local police of Rome for the use of the police at an evening to celebrate the release of the album “Rush!” of the Maneskins. In a question presented at the Campidoglio, Rocca asked if the agents had been engaged “free of charge or if a fee had been foreseen”, since it was a private event “that had nothing to do with the city administration”. The group staged a “wedding” at the Brancaccio Theater on January 19th.

Commander Ugo Angeloni replied: “For the Maneskin event we have arranged a service to protect public order and safety. In this context, the Rome Capital Police, as usual, was also asked to adopt correlated measures of competence in the field of traffic. Consequently, we have ordered the escort of the aforementioned musical group, in order to avoid any possible inconvenience to public order resulting from the gathering of people along the way”.

The “escort” would therefore have arrived for reasons of public order. Rocca retorted by stating that he was “thrilled” by this “favorable treatment in a city where there is a lack of traffic wardens to manage the roads, to counter illegal trade and to carry out all the other tasks that the Corps is called upon to perform. While at the expense of the community, agents were engaged to guarantee the escort of a musical group “.

“For a private moment – ​​he continued – in a private space and for which Roma Capitale had no competence or visibility. It’s time to finish with the Capitol stage. Because we are not in Sanremo, but in the capital of Italy. Which demands from the Mayor and the administration chosen by him to solve the problems of the city. We need a mayor, not an artistic director”.