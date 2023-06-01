Roma lose the Europa League final with Sevilla. Dybala in tears at the end of the game (photo Lapresse)

Seville wins the 7th Europa League, Rome ko. Mourinho loses the first final

Sevilla win the Europa League once again – the seventh in its history – by beating Roma on penalties after two and a half hours of the game, plus the lottery of the spot shots: 5-2 the final result after the 1-1 game and the subsequent 4-1 of the penalties. Ocampos starts with a 1-0, followed by Cristante 1-1, Lamela 2-1, Mancini in his black night (his own goal at 1-1) fails, Rakitic 3-1, Ibanez takes the post, finally Rui Patricio saves Montiel but the referee makes it repeat and the hopes end with the 4-1.

Roma goodbye Europa League, Mourinho: “Unfair result. The boys gave me everything during the season”

“Let’s leave here with the cup or we’re dead. We’re dead, of physical and mental exhaustion, because we think it’s an unfair result with so many episodes… We arrive dead tired and proud. I always say: you can lose a football match, not your dignity or your professionalism. I’ve won five European finals and lost this one, I’m going home proud. The boys gave me everything during the season.” the words of José Mourinho to Sky Sport after Roma’s defeat on penalties against Sevilla in the Europa League final played in Budapest.

Roma farewell Europa League, Mourinho: “The referee seemed Spanish”

“But it was a great match, a great final. Intense, masculine, vibrant – said José Mourinho after his Roma’s defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla – With a referee who looked Spanish: yellow, yellow, yellow… See where the unfairness of this thing comes in? Lamela had to take another yellow card and then she was among the penalty takers.”

Rome, Dybala in tears. Mourinho: We are all very sad

“Dybala’s tears? They are attached to the shirt, to our nature. They take things seriously and humbly, we work hard and give everything we have. Everyone reacts in a different way, one cries and another doesn’t. The truth is that we are all very sad, crying or not crying. We arrive home dead, exhausted and feeling that it is unfair,” explains Josè Mourinho.

Rome, Mourinho: I can’t objectively say that I’m staying

Jose Mourinho talks about his future. Does he stay or not stay at Roma? The Special One doesn’t untie the knots: “I’m going on vacation on Monday, if we have time to talk until Monday, yes. If not, I’m going on vacation and then we’ll see. Seeing these guys makes you fight for them. I have to fight for these guys, I can’t objectively say that I’m staying. Will I speak with the property to plan the future? I’m serious, I said a few months ago that if I had contact with the club I would tell the owners, I wouldn’t do anything secretly, I spoke to the club in December when Portugal was there, so far I haven’t spoken to anyone because there is no ‘is no team. I have another year of contract with Roma, the situation is this“.

Sevilla-Roma, tears and protests: yellow and red flags are raised among fans who are leaving the Olimpico

A few flags waved despite the defeat in front of the Olympic stadium where the outflow of the over 54,000 fans who watched the Europa League final Sevilla-Roma through the 6 big screens is underway. Among those who leave the stadium in tears and those who protest the outcome of the match won by Sevilla on penalties, there are also those who sing chants of loyalty to the Giallorossi team and light some colored smoke bombs. To monitor the exit of the fans from the stadium, some armored police cars and several police cars of Roma Capitale.

Sevilla win Europe (photo Lapresse)



