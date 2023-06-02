Budapest, Roma fans against referee Anthony Taylor at the airport
Roma fans against referee Taylor: dispute at the airport after the final against Sevilla
Roma lost the Europa League final against Sevilla on penalties. Controversy over Anthony Taylor’s direction of the race. And the English referee was challenged at the Budapest airport by some Roma fans
Rome, fans against referee Taylor at the airport: chants and insults. Video
#Rome #fans #referee #Taylor #airport #chants #insults #Video
Leave a Reply