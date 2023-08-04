Seventeen days into the season José Mourinho risks not yet knowing the name of Roma’s next centre-forward. The right name to try to satisfy – at least partially – the coach seemed to be Marcos Leonardo del Santos, a striker born in 2003 considered one of the most interesting profiles in Brazil’s Under 20s. In fact, last night the negotiations between the Friedkins’ club and the Paulista management seemed close to the turning point but, in fact, the two companies have never found a meeting point on the payment methods but above all on the evaluation of the price tag. In fact, from Trigoria the proposal designed to convince the Brazilians was an offer of just under 10 million euros, a figure that could have been close to 15 with the achievement of some bonuses. However, Santos’ requests – almost 20 million in total – have not dropped in the last few hours and, moreover, the Giallorossi’s request for a payment that is not immediate and deferred over time seems to have stiffened the San Paolo club.