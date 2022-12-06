A car accident, the impact with the guardrail and the flight out of the cockpit. The dying rush to the emergency room of the New Castelli hospital (Ariccia) of the ASL Roma 6 a few kilometers from the CapitalAnd. The amputation of a leg, a serious fracture of the abdomen, the spleen and some organs seriously compromised. The doctors do everything to save his life with several surgical operations. Today, after 6 months of hospitalization and treatment, Singh I., a 29-year-old of Indian origin, is starting a second life again thanks to the doctors and operators of the hospital born a few years ago and which has become a point of reference, so much so that there was no need to ever transfer the young man to Rome. In fact, the boy will go out today, to undergo rehabilitation in another facility.

“What happened in Singh is truly a success that we are proud of as a hospital – he tells Adnkronos Salute James Casella, 35-year-old general surgeon, son of Giucas Casella – The night of his arrival I was on duty as a surgeon, it was a desperate case. The conditions were dramatic with values ​​not compatible with life. We subjected the boy to emergency surgery, we had to stop the bleeding from the pelvis, an injury which in an advanced state can lead to death in a short time. We removed the spleen and there was also a pneumothoracic lesion. Working as a team with the orthopedic colleague, we managed to save his life”.

The boy “was in intensive care for about 4 months and had to undergo other operations on his abdomen. But we managed to do everything in our hospital, a sign of a great capacity for intervention and multidisciplinarity – underlines Casella – from orthopedic team to fellow interventional surgeon to emergency room doctors, who have done a great job. Thanks to ASL Roma 6 we managed to get him the prosthetic leg. And over time the boy became the mascot of the hospital.”

“I left Rome – says Casella – to follow Professor Angelo Serao, head of the Surgery department, an exceptional professional and a person of great humanity, who was able to build a prepared and young team. In surgery, if you don’t do, you don’t learn and he he knows how to train young people by making them operate. It is rare to find head doctors with his attitude towards young colleagues”.

The new Castelli Hospital “it is growing, we were born only 4 years ago – says Serao – but in the two-year period 2021-2022 surgical interventions increased by over 30%, going from 720 a year to 950. Now the goal is to assume a greater role importance in the regional trauma network. There are three levels in Lazio and in the highest level there are three structures San Camillo, Gemelli and Umberto I, then there are the intermediate and peripheral hospitals. We want – he remarks – to become central to the network. Today we are contributing to the recovery of oncological surgery operations, a project with the Lazio Region”.

Serao coordinates a group of young surgeons, “out of 11 people, 7 are under 40, but if we also add the Sapienza postgraduates who work with us, we arrive at 15 under 40. We really focus on young people. The city community is trusting us and now – he concludes – many people decide to be treated with us without going to Rome”.