Striscia la Notizia has discovered that even at the bar of the Civil Court receipts are often not given

A new case of maladministration denounced by News Strip. After the service Jimmy Ghione which he highlighted as al bar of the Revenue Agency of Rome 6 – Eur Torrino receipts were not made, today it turns out that it is by no means an isolated case. In fact, it seems that the same bad habit has also been adopted by the cafeteria Civil Court of Rome.

After receiving some reports, Jimmy Ghione he went to the bar of the Court of the Capital and the Striscia cameras documented the comings and goings of customers who are given the change but often without receiving the receipt as required by law. Also in the queue is a policeman in uniform who does not seem interested in the problem. “After everything that has happened, do we forget to make receipts in the Court?” Ghione asks the cashier, who replies with a hearty laugh. Ghione was then escorted out of the Court by the police.

After the Striscia service, the Revenue Agency bar was closed and it is not excluded that the Court bar could also end up the same.

