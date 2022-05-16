“We are in contact with Gualtieri every week. We have to find a solution” to the waste problem in Rome, “putting it on the ground is a bad solution. The time has come to solve it”.

This was underlined by Frans Timmermans, commissioner of the European Green deal, at 24 Mattino on Radio 24. “We are working together to find a solution – he added – and this can also be done with a waste-to-energy plant, if done in a sustainable way”.

On the waste of Rome, the vice president of the Kyoto Club Francesco Ferrante has no doubts: we need to solve “A black hole without any form of organization”.

Among the positions opposed to the activation of a waste-to-energy plant in Rome, proposed by the mayor Roberto Gualtieri by 2025, Francesco Ferrante wanted to underline all the reasons for his “no” to La Svolta Svolta.

According to the former general manager of Legambiente and since 2009 vice president of the Kyoto Club, the hope is that the current controversy will not distract from what, according to him, is the priority: finally rethink the organization of the Ama – in-house company that manages the collection, treatment and disposal of municipal solid waste on behalf of the Roma Capitale body.

Ferrante, how important is it today to talk about waste-to-energy plants?

“It is something out of time both from the point of view of the political choices that are made in Europe and from the technological point of view. In the Old Continent, incineration has been excluded from the taxonomy because it is believed that it has no future and because it does not respect the principle of Do Not Significant Harm. For this reason it cannot be financed: it does not look to the future or to the reduction of climate-altering emissions “.

Some might say the answer, recalling that many European cities have over time equipped themselves with various systems of this type.

“True, but they are projects that date back twenty years. Today this technology is outdated. Europe no longer considers it current. Next week, the Environment Committee of the European Parliament will vote on the exclusion of emissions from incinerators from the ‘ETS (Emissions Trading System) and therefore from a certain date onwards, probably between 2026 and 2028, incinerators will have to pay for the climate-altering emissions produced. Because the exemption was due to the fact that when the exemption from payment was established for incinerators, it was done because it was said that the CO2 emissions from an incinerator are, however, lower than those that would occur by producing energy in another way or disposing of waste in another way. Now we produce electricity, luckily , with renewables, the European mix is ​​around 300 grams of CO2 per kWh produced. For a new incinerator the figure is double. So the exemption that was justified when it was first conceived, today i isn’t anymore “.

