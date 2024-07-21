Three Tunisian minors escaped from the juvenile prison in Rome ‘Casal del Marmo’ by climbing over the perimeter wall. The three young people took advantage of the chaos created following a fight and fled by climbing over the perimeter wall. The escape occurred around 5:30 p.m. and was immediately reported by the prison police.

Massimo Costantino, general secretary of Fns Cisl Lazio, reported the escape, reporting that in the institute “there are about 55 inmates out of a capacity of 45”. “This would be the second escape after the one in 2013 with an attack on a civilian operator”.

“In Casal Del Marmo we remember that last June 27th there was a huge brawl between North African prisoners, while on the night of July 7th two prisoners set fire to a mattress in a section, which was evacuated, a prison officer was injured while three attacks had already been recorded” he adds. “In juvenile prisons there are no differentiated circuits and this makes the work very onerous, where prisoners with psychopathologies, addiction problems and other pathologies and different ethnic groups in relatively narrow spaces contribute to raising the level of tension. The few remaining police officers are forced to work grueling shifts without turnover or assignment of new units. What was expected was a very heavy summer season, because the overcrowding of prisoners increases day by day – underlines Costantino – and the shortages in the staffing of the prison police are reaching levels hardly recorded”.

For Fns Cisl Lazio, “further interventions by the government are needed, because those already implemented last year with peaks of new hiring – finally – never seen before in these numbers, are insufficient to manage what is now a serious emergency”.