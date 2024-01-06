A 83 year old man died hit by a scooter in Rome. Patrols from the V Casilino Group of the Local Police intervened yesterday evening, around 7pm, in via dei Faggi, near via dei Noci, where the elderly man was hit by a Honda SH 125, driven by a 29-year-old man. The pedestrian was transported in serious condition to Vannini hospital, where he later died from his serious injuries. The vehicle was seized and the centaur underwent the ritual tests on his alcohol and drug status. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.